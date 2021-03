On March 9, the Mtskheta District Court found five persons, including two minors, guilty of the premeditated murder of 19-year-old footballer Giorgi Shakarashvili in June 2020.

The Court sentenced three of the suspects to 16 years in prison, while it will decide the punishment measure for the juveniles in the coming days.

More to follow

