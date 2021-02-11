Security Service Talks Occupation, Arbitrary Detentions

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) today responded to the recent “inconsistent, often false reports” on Russian occupation and the illegal detentions of Georgian citizens near Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region dividing lines.

During a press briefing, Giorgi Sabedashvili, Head of the SSG’s Informational-Analytical Department, said it is incorrect to link the “intensified” detentions to the Government’s security policy, as the the “occupation regime” has continuously detained dozens of Georgian citizens annually since the 2008 war.

The SSG official compared data from the UNM Government’s years to that of today, noting that the number of arbitrary detentions actually peaked at 140 in 2011 and at 110 in 2012. In contrast, Sabedashvili said the same number stood at 86 and 64 in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Sabedashvili also rebuffed claims that the state is concealing the illegal detentions, arguing instead that the agency determines the appropriate time to report the incidents, in line with the best interests of the detainees.

According to the SSG official, Georgia counters the illegal detentions with both informal and formal tools, the latter involving the hotline administered by the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM), Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meetings, and Geneva International Discussions.

“Certain persons have been recently deliberately sowing nihilism” towards the formal tools, Sabedashvili alleged, adding that it is “in the interest of the occupation regime” to breed such attitudes.

Sabedashvili also dismissed accusations that the state is not actively working for the detainees’ release, noting that updates on the incidents are not always public because the information involved is classified.

The State Security Service representative affirmed that the five persons currently detained in Tskhinvali Region, as well as the one person in Abkhazia, will be released, as everyone “illegally detained in the past has been freed.”

In the meantime, Sabedashvili warned the public against protesting the illegal detentions by rallying near the dividing lines, as it poses a risk for the “security environment on the ground,” and endangers citizens and police officers nearby.

