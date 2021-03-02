Abkhaz Opposition Rallies Against Tbilisi Visit of Bzhania’s Ex-Aide

Scores of the Abkhaz opposition supporters are gathering in downtown Sokhumi to protest against the alleged Tbilisi visit of Benur Kviraia, Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania’s former aide. Aruaa, an influential group of war veterans, known for their hardline stance against Georgia proper, had called for the rally earlier.

Opposition’s Abkhaz People’s Movement, founded by Bzhania’s erstwhile presidential rival Adgur Ardzinba, alleged in its statement earlier today that Kviraia, accompanied by two other persons, arrived in Tbilisi on February 25 based on Bzhania’s instructions, in agreement with the Abkhaz security service.

The opposition outfit decried the visit, stating that Bzhania “crossed the red line” by sending his aide to Tbilisi to “negotiate direct economic and trade relations.”

Bzhania’s press service said Kviraia is no longer serving as the presidential aide after resigning on February 19, adding that he was never given instructions to negotiate with the Georgian authorities.

The Abkhaz People’s Movement also claimed that a video surfaced on social media showed Kviraia toasting to his Georgian friend, some David Kvaratskhelia, alleging that the latter “fought against the people of Abkhazia” during armed conflict in early 1990s. The opposition outfit also slammed Kviraia for talking of Abkhaz-Georgian fraternity and common history during the feast.

Moreover, the Abkhaz People’s Movement slammed Bzhania for he “has consistently tried to introduce the idea that our new path is a multi-level dialogue with Georgia,” citing, among others, the new Abkhaz ‘foreign policy concept,’ adopted on December 4, which includes clauses on dialogue and normalization of relations with Tbilisi.

Accusing Bzhania of surrendering “national interests,” the opposition party said he no longer has the “right to possess the powers” to determine Abkhaz foreign policy.

Civil.ge approached the Georgian Ministry for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, overseeing the Russian-occupied regions, as well as the State Security Service, for comment on the alleged visit, but the both bodies declined to comment.