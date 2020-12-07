Abkhazia Adopts ‘Foreign Policy Concept’

Kremlin-backed leader of Russian-occupied Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania signed decree on approval of the Abkhaz “foreign policy concept,” Sokhumi-based Apsnypress media outlet reported on December 7.

The document defines “priority of national interests, active response to external challenges and threats, multilevel external contacts, [and] openness to cooperation based on equality and mutual respect” as the major principles of the foreign policy of Sokhumi.

The concept then outlines a list of 11 goals for Abkhaz foreign policy, including ensuring “the national security” of the region, protecting its citizens, and strengthening its “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Such efforts, according to the document, should also be directed at attracting foreign investments to the region and promotion of Sokhumi’s trade and economic interests abroad.

The document highlights “strengthening strategic partnership with Russia” and the need to developing “mutually beneficial relations” with the handful of countries, recognizing its independence from Tbilisi, as the foreign policy goals. It also takes note of further international recognition of the region.

The list of goals also includes passages on “resolution of the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict and normalization of relations with Georgia” and “strengthening peace and stability in the Caucasus region.”

Moscow recognized the independence of Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Regions on August 26, 2008, two weeks after five-day Russo-Georgian war. Syria, Venezuela, Nauru, and Nicaragua are the only other nations that recognize the two regions’ independence from Georgia. Tbilisi and most of the international community regard the two regions as part of Georgia.



