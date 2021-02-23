European Union Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi. Photo: europearl.europa.eu
PM Garibashvili Responsible to Reduce Tensions, EU Commissioner Says

24/02/2021 - 01:28
12 1 minute read

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said new Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili “has [an] important responsibility to reduce tensions [and] for all to engage in dialogue.”

“All sides need to show restraint [and] responsibility, in [the] best interest of Georgian people,” highlighted the European Commissioner, adding that “political stability [and] inclusive parliamentary process [is] key to fight COVID-19 [and] for reforms.”

Political crisis deepened over the past few days in Georgia as Nika Melia, the chair of the largest opposition United National Movement party, facing charges in June 20-21 of 2019 unrest casewas detained early on February 23 after police stormed UNM headquarters during a special operation. The special operation came few hours after the election of new PM Irakli Garibashvili, who vowed during his confirmation hearing to “establish order in the country and return a number of destructive forces to the constitutional order and framework.”

