PM Garibashvili Responsible to Reduce Tensions, EU Commissioner Says

Georgia: New Prime Minister has important responsibility to reduce tensions&for all to engage in dialogue. All sides need to show restraint&responsibility, in best interest of Georgian people. Political stability &inclusive parliamentary process key to fight COVID19&for reforms. — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) February 23, 2021

Political crisis deepened over the past few days in Georgia as Nika Melia, the chair of the largest opposition United National Movement party, facing charges in June 20-21 of 2019 unrest case, was detained early on February 23 after police stormed UNM headquarters during a special operation. The special operation came few hours after the election of new PM Irakli Garibashvili, who vowed during his confirmation hearing to “establish order in the country and return a number of destructive forces to the constitutional order and framework.”