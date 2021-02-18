MEPs React to Melia Verdict

Members of the European Parliament Anna Fotyga (ECR, Poland) and Andrius Kubilius (EPP, Lithuania) reacted today to the Tbilisi City Court’s ruling to detain United National Movement (UNM) Chair Nika Melia.

Polish MEP Fotyga said she is “alarmed” by the decision, “coming from Georgia, a country that used to set examples for others and now slides back to its turbulent past as in 1990s.”

On his part, Lithuanian MEP Andrius Kubilius stated that with the possible detention of the UNM Chair, Georgia’s “possibilities to continue Euro-Atlantic integration are at stake.”

He called on both the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition to return to negotiations and initiate dialogue. “They all bear responsibility for the future of the country,” MEP Kubilius concluded.

