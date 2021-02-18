Opposition Calls for Snap Elections, Renewed Talks with GD

Opposition leaders today called for snap elections and the renewal of post-election talks in the wake of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s resignation over the court verdict of Nika Melia, the UNM chair.

Melia, the chairperson of the largest opposition party who faces pretrial detention after yesterday’s court ruling, said Gakharia’s departure paves the way to resolving Georgia’s ongoing political crisis, albeit only through snap elections.

“We are ready to open the discussion,” Melia stressed, demanding to meet the ruling party members “urgently” with foreign ambassadors in attendance.

European Georgia party’s outgoing Chair Davit Bakradze also voiced calls for renewed talks, reiterating the opposition’s initial demands – snap elections, electoral reform, and the end of “political persecution.” “This is the only way out [of the political impasse],” he stressed.

Giorgi Vashadze, Strategy Aghmashenebeli party leader also reiterated that the opposition is ready to renew negotiations with the GD.

But the Georgian Dream Chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze said earlier today the ruling party’s political council “will probably convene tomorrow” to nominate a new Prime Ministerial candidate, and that the new government formation will take place within the shortest constitutionally defined period.

The post-election talks, facilitated by the U.S. and EU Ambassadors, have been stalled since early December after now-GD Chair Irakli Kobakhidze unveiled a legislative initiative to strip boycotting parties of state funding, as well as measures perceived to be targetted against the United National Movement.

The major opposition parties are rejecting the “fraud” October 31 election outcome, which granted third consecutive parliamentary victory to the Georgian Dream, and are refusing to enter the new Parliament.

