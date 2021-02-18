Police Postpones Melia’s Detention After PM Resignation

The Interior Ministry of Georgia postponed today the detention of United National Movement party Chair Nika Melia after Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia resigned.

Police tried to enter the UNM party headquarters earlier today, but opposition leaders and the party’s supporters resisted Melia’s detention.

The law enforcers said they were only there to deliver the Court’s order to the UNM chair personally, refusing to hand the relevant document to Melia’s defense lawyer, Dimitri Sadzaglishvili. The police left soon afterwards.

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi after the incident reiterated its warning against violence. “It is imperative the authorities and opposition exercise maximum restraint this morning. The way to address the important issues at stake is through peaceful negotiation,” the Embassy stated.

It highlighted that the “dangerous situation” following yesterday’s Melia ruling stems from “decades-long problems” with the electoral and judicial systems.

