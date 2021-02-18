Opposition protests "stolen election" outside the residence of Bidzina Ivanishvili, ruling party chairman, in Tbilisi. November 1, 2020. Photo: Guram Muradov/ Civil.ge
News

Opposition Joint Statement on Melia Verdict

18/02/2021 - 15:36
59 1 minute read

In a joint statement, the Georgian opposition parties said on February 18 that the ruling Georgian Dream party’s “decision” to detain United National Movement Chair Nika Melia “marks a dramatic escalation in political repression.” The statement came ahead of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s resignation.

The signatory parties said they “stand in peaceful solidarity” the UNM and its Chair “in resisting the Georgian Dream’s obvious push toward full-blown authoritarianism.”

Decrying the case against Melia as “absurd and fabricated,” the statement said it is “symbolic” that he is facing charges connected to the June 20-21 protests against the Russian delegation’s presence at the Georgian Parliament, given that the country “is still occupied by Russia.”

The signatories recalled that the GD party “violated” the March 8, 2020 deal by refusing to release Giorgi Rurua, the imprisoned shareholder of pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi TV.

The statement said the ruling party also launched “new politically motivated” investigations in the run-up to the October 31 parliamentary polls, alluding to the detention of two cartographers, charged with ceding lands to Azerbaijan. The opposition parties accused the GD of keeping “cases against other political, media and civic leaders in queue.”

Read more on this story:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
18/02/2021 - 15:36
59 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Melia Verdict: CSOs Call for ‘Defusing’ Political Crisis

Melia Verdict: CSOs Call for ‘Defusing’ Political Crisis

18/02/2021 - 17:02
Photo of MEPs React to Melia Verdict

MEPs React to Melia Verdict

18/02/2021 - 16:26
Photo of Opposition Calls for Snap Elections, Renewed Talks with GD

Opposition Calls for Snap Elections, Renewed Talks with GD

18/02/2021 - 13:39
Photo of Lithuania Raises Questions Over ‘Selective Justice’ in Georgia

Lithuania Raises Questions Over ‘Selective Justice’ in Georgia

18/02/2021 - 13:20
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button