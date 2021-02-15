UK Minister Wendy Morton Visits Tbilisi

UK Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas MP Wendy Morton arrived in Tbilisi on February 15, where she already met Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

Arriving in Tbilisi after a visit to Baku, the UK Minister will also meet President Salome Zurabishvili, Education Minister Mikheil Chkhenkeli, as well as visit the National Crisis Management Center, established with the UK support, and travel to Odzisi village, the site of one of the five crossing points connecting the occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia to Georgia proper.

დილა მშვიდობისა საქართველო! Wonderful to make my first visit to Tbilisi today, and see the vibrant UK 🇬🇧 – Georgia 🇬🇪 partnership in action. Our countries are close allies and I’m delighted that our relationship is going from strength to strength. — Wendy Morton MP (@morton_wendy) February 15, 2021

At the meeting with Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia, the parties discussed the “dire humanitarian situation” in Georgia’s Russian-occupied territories and the “provocative actions” of Russian-backed forces. They addressed arbitrary detentions near the occupation line, including the recent sentencing of Georgian citizen Zaza Gakheladze.

The two also discussed Georgia’s role in the wider Black Sea region, and the importance of UK support in this regard, as well as in cybersecurity and addressing hybrid threats. PM Gakharia stressed as well the UK’s role in supporting the availability of vaccines globally.

MP Morton on her part said she discussed with the PM Gakharia “how Georgia can make a difference to building a fairer, greener and more resilient economy following the pandemic.”

Following 🇬🇧 🇬🇪 collaboration in tackling Covid, we’re now looking to the future. Pleasure to meet @GakhariaGiorgi today and discuss how Georgia can make a difference to building a fairer, greener and more resilient 🌍 economy following the pandemic. — Wendy Morton MP (@morton_wendy) February 15, 2021

During the meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, the sides discussed UK-Georgia bilateral relations, including the Wardrop Strategic Dialogue, and the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.

FM Zalkaliani and the UK Minister also reviewed ongoing processes in the region, the Black Sea region’s security, cybersecurity cooperation, as well as the situation in Georgia’s Russian-occupied territories.

The Georgian Foreign Minister thanked the UK Government for its “special support” during the coronavirus pandemic, and discussed post-pandemic economic rehabilitation.

According to the Georgian Parliament’s press service, Speaker Talakvadze and UK Minister Wendy Morton underscored the importance of the European Court’s recent ruling over the Russo-Georgian war of 2008.

Chairperson Talakvadze also presented the Parliament’s foreign policy resolution, adopted in December last year, which assigns to all Governmental branches “to strive for the EU and NATO membership.” On her part, the UK Minister reaffirmed the UK’s “unwavering support” for Georgia’s western aspirations, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.