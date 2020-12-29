Parliament Adopts Foreign Policy Resolution

The Parliament of Georgia has adopted with 81 votes unanimously the foreign policy resolution, with the document being the first draft initiated in the new legislature, attended only by the Georgian Dream MPs.

“This resolution is based on the choice of Georgian people and Article 78 of the Constitution assigning all the Governmental branches to strive for the EU and NATO membership,” Foreign Relations Committee Chair Nikoloz Samkharadze noted.

The document, adopted on December 25, draws on the previous resolutions approved in 2013 and 2016 and lists 16 strategic priorities, declaring de-occupation and restoration of territorial integrity through peaceful ways as the county’s top foreign policy objective.

The resolution names the EU membership as the priority “without alternative,” envisaging preparation of institutional and legislative grounds for applying for the full membership of the 27-member bloc in 2024.

Another listed priority is becoming a NATO member, including by maintaining the defense capabilities and perfecting the compatibility with the Alliance to ensure strategic readiness for the membership as per the decision of the 2008 Bucharest Summit.

The document prioritizes deepening relations with the U.S. as the country’s main strategic partner and ally, particularly by increasing the U.S. engagement in the Black Sea region as well as attaining a free trade agreement with it.

The resolution also envisions to attend to European security together with Germany, the UK, France, Baltic and Visegrád Group countries.

In the Black Sea region, Georgia aims to maintain peace, security and stability and deepen socio-economic and cultural ties, prioritizing strategic partnership with Turkey and Azerbaijan, good-neighborly and friendly relations with Armenia, and the full realization of strategic potential in relations with Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine.

As for the relations with Russia, the document points at the continued “pragmatic and principled” policy, aimed at ending the occupation, restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensuring peace, security and stability in the region.

Georgia will also carry on working to avert conventional and hybrid threats coming from Russia using international mechanisms and engagement, the document says. It also envisages continued efforts to succeed in interstate disputes against Russia, including in enforcement of the already adopted decisions.

According to the document, Georgia also aims to foster international security and stability by taking part in peace operations, achieving sustainable development goals, and countering global challenges, including climate change and pandemic, in cooperation with international partners and organizations.

Other foreign policy priorities include strengthening bilateral ties with Israel, China, Japan, South Korea and India, as well as paying special attention to working in multilateral frameworks, and protecting the rights and interests of the Georgian citizens abroad.