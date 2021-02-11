New Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Adjara Police Chiefs Appointed

The Georgian Interior Ministry announced on February 11 that new Police Department Heads have been appointed in the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti and Adjara regions.

Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri appointed Nikoloz Diasamidze, who previously served as the Deputy Director of the Interior Ministry’s Central Criminal Police Department, as the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti Police Chief.

Diasamidze replaced Avtandil Galdava, who will now move to the same position in Adjara. On his part, Galdava replaced Konstantine Ananiashvili, who was appointed as the Head of the Government Administration’s Regional Policy and Coordination Service by PM Giorgi Gakharia on February 9.

In his capacity as the Head of Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti Police Department, Avtandil Galdava acted as a negotiator with Badri Esebua, an assailant who in October broke into the Bank of Georgia building in the western Georgian town of Zugdidi, taking people hostage and demanding ransom. Galdava was among the four hostages the robber left the bank premises with. Despite more than three months of search, Esebua remains at large.

Today’s news followed a series of high profile appointments in the regional police offices, as the Interior Minister selected new Heads of Police Departments in Kakheti, Guria, Samtskhe-Javakheti and Shida Kartli regions last month.

