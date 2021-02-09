Barbed wires near Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. Fall 2018. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tskhinvali Sends Georgian Citizen to Pre-Trial Detention

09/02/2021 - 15:12
The “court” of the occupied Tskhinvali/South Ossetia region sent Ramaz Begheluri, a Georgian citizen, to two-month pre-trial custody, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) confirmed on February 9.

The SSG reported earlier this month that Russian occupying forces arbitrarily detained Begheluri on February 2, on Tskhinvali-controlled territory near the Gugutiantkari village of Gori municipality.

The news comes a day after Tbilisi said that the Kremlin-backed authorities detained another Georgian citizen near the Roki tunnel, which connects the occupied Tskhinvali region to the Russian Federation.

09/02/2021 - 15:12
