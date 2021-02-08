Tbilisi Says Georgian Citizen Detained Near Occupied Roki Tunnel

The State Security Service of Georgia reported late on February 8 that ‘the occupation regime representatives’ in Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia arbitrarily detained a Georgian citizen near the Roki tunnel, which connects occupied Tskhinvali to the Russian Federation.

It was not immediately clear from the SSG statement how the Georgian citizen ended up near the Roki tunnel area, which is located deep inside the occupied region.

According to the report, the Georgian authorities informed the European Union Monitoring Mission, as well as the Co-Chairs of Geneva International Discussions.

Noting that arbitrary detentions among others aim at creating tensions and protests on Tbilisi-controlled territory, the Georgian State Security Service said Russia, being “the sole power exercising effective control over occupied territories,” fully responsible for the practice of arbitrary detentions and its grave consequences.

The report comes three days after the Kremlin-backed authorities in Tskhinvali region sentenced Georgian citizen Zaza Gakheladze, detained on the Tskhinvali side of the occupation line since July 2020, to twelve years and six months in prison.

