The Roki Tunnel. Photo courtesy: https://architectureguru.ru/
News

Tbilisi Says Georgian Citizen Detained Near Occupied Roki Tunnel

08/02/2021 - 23:25
35 1 minute read

The State Security Service of Georgia reported late on February 8 that ‘the occupation regime representatives’ in Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia arbitrarily detained a Georgian citizen near the Roki tunnel, which connects occupied Tskhinvali to the Russian Federation.

It was not immediately clear from the SSG statement how the Georgian citizen ended up near the Roki tunnel area, which is located deep inside the occupied region.

According to the report, the Georgian authorities informed the European Union Monitoring Mission, as well as the Co-Chairs of Geneva International Discussions.

Noting that arbitrary detentions among others aim at creating tensions and protests on Tbilisi-controlled territory, the Georgian State Security Service said Russia, being “the sole power exercising effective control over occupied territories,” fully responsible for the practice of arbitrary detentions and its grave consequences.

The report comes three days after the Kremlin-backed authorities in Tskhinvali region sentenced Georgian citizen Zaza Gakheladze, detained on the Tskhinvali side of the occupation line since July 2020, to twelve years and six months in prison.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
08/02/2021 - 23:25
35 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Working Group on Electoral Reform Holds First Meeting

Working Group on Electoral Reform Holds First Meeting

08/02/2021 - 18:49
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 204 New Cases, 736 More Recoveries, 15 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 204 New Cases, 736 More Recoveries, 15 Fatalities

08/02/2021 - 11:20
Photo of EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Discussed Georgia with Russian Foreign Minister

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Discussed Georgia with Russian Foreign Minister

08/02/2021 - 08:45
Photo of Russian Parliamentary Delegation Visits Tskhinvali

Russian Parliamentary Delegation Visits Tskhinvali

05/02/2021 - 23:41
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button