EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Discussed Georgia with Russian Foreign Minister

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission said on February 7 that at the meeting with Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov in Moscow he discussed the question of Georgia, among others.

Top European Union diplomat said: “Respect for the territorial integrity of Georgia, the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, and the Syrian and Libyan crises were also among the issues we touched upon in a review of our troubled neighbourhood, where Russia and the European Union remain more often than not at odds.”

“In discussing all of this, I stressed here should be full respect for OSCE commitments, including respect for territorial integrity,” High Representative Borrell underscored.

EU foreign policy chief and top Russian diplomat met in Moscow, the Russian capital on February 5. HR Borrell wrote in his blog that “My meeting with Minister Lavrov and the messages sent by Russian authorities during this visit confirmed that Europe and Russia are drifting apart.” According to the High Representative, “it seems that Russia is progressively disconnecting itself from Europe and looking at democratic values as an existential threat.”