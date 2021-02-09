Finance Ministry Sells GEL 15 Mln Bonds

On February 9, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold one-year treasury bills worth GEL 15 million (USD 4.5 million) at the treasury securities auction.

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) said that seven commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 62,497,000 (USD 18.8 million).

At the auction, the minimum interest rate stood at 7.940%, the maximum rate at 8.000%, while the weighted average rate yielded 7.940%.

