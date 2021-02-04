Secretary Antony Blinken.Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images
News

Blinken Discusses Russian Military Aggression in Georgia with Lavrov

04/02/2021 - 23:33
253 Less than a minute

New U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone talk today, discussing Georgia among others.

According to the readout from the U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price, with the Russian counterpart Secretary Blinken “raised Russian interference in the 2020 United States election, its military aggression in Ukraine and Georgia, the poisoning of Aleksey Navalny, and the SolarWinds incident, among other issues.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also released a press brief after the phone talk, without any reference to the question of Georgia being a discussion topic, however.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
04/02/2021 - 23:33
253 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of ‘Citizens’ MP Elected as Vice-Speaker

‘Citizens’ MP Elected as Vice-Speaker

04/02/2021 - 14:18
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 583 New Cases, 671 More Recoveries, 19 Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 583 New Cases, 671 More Recoveries, 19 Fatalities

04/02/2021 - 12:00
Photo of COVID-19: Georgia Eases Lockdown Rules

COVID-19: Georgia Eases Lockdown Rules

04/02/2021 - 11:45
Photo of New Government Administration Head Appointed

New Government Administration Head Appointed

04/02/2021 - 11:34
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button