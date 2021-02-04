Blinken Discusses Russian Military Aggression in Georgia with Lavrov

New U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone talk today, discussing Georgia among others.

According to the readout from the U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price, with the Russian counterpart Secretary Blinken “raised Russian interference in the 2020 United States election, its military aggression in Ukraine and Georgia, the poisoning of Aleksey Navalny, and the SolarWinds incident, among other issues.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also released a press brief after the phone talk, without any reference to the question of Georgia being a discussion topic, however.

