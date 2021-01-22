Abkhaz Leader Appoints Culture, Science Aide

Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania appointed on January 20 the region’s former culture ‘minister,’ painter Nugzar Logua as his aide in culture and science affairs.

Logua, who graduated from the Tbilisi State Academy of Arts in 1988, has previously served as ‘minister’ of culture of the Kremlin-backed region twice in 2005-2007 and 2010-2011.

Since 2004 Logua has been a member of the political council of Abkhaz political movement “Aitaira” (Revival) founded by current ‘prime minister’ Alexander Ankvab.

