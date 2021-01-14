Georgia’s Foreign Trade in 2020 (Express Data)

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover decreased by 14.8% in 2020 compared to the previous year, amounting to USD 11.3 billion, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on January 14.

Exports decreased by 12.0% year-on-year to USD 3.3 billion, while imports were down by 15.9%, reaching USD 8 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit equaled USD 4.7 billion, constituting 41.1% of the trade turnover in 2020.

Geostat will release detailed data on foreign trade for 2020 on January 20.

