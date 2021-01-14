Georgia's foreign trade tendencies in 2015-2020. Source: Geostat.ge
News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade in 2020 (Express Data)

14/01/2021 - 12:09
26 Less than a minute

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover decreased by 14.8% in 2020 compared to the previous year, amounting to USD 11.3 billion, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on January 14.

Exports decreased by 12.0% year-on-year to USD 3.3 billion, while imports were down by 15.9%, reaching USD 8 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit equaled USD 4.7 billion, constituting 41.1% of the trade turnover in 2020.

Geostat will release detailed data on foreign trade for 2020 on January 20.  

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
14/01/2021 - 12:09
26 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgian Orthodox Church Decries Russian Priest Holding Christmas Service in Tskhinvali

Georgian Orthodox Church Decries Russian Priest Holding Christmas Service in Tskhinvali

14/01/2021 - 16:10
Photo of Georgia in HRW’s 2020 Human Rights Report

Georgia in HRW’s 2020 Human Rights Report

14/01/2021 - 15:50
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,357 New Cases, 748 More Recoveries, 21 New Fatalities

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 1,357 New Cases, 748 More Recoveries, 21 New Fatalities

14/01/2021 - 13:45
Photo of Reports: Skirmish Leaves Three Worshippers Injured in Guria Region

Reports: Skirmish Leaves Three Worshippers Injured in Guria Region

13/01/2021 - 22:43
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button