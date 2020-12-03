Annual inflation rate stood at 3.8% in November 2020. Source: Geostat
Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.8% in November

03/12/2020 - 13:11
13 1 minute read

Georgia’s annual inflation in November stood at 3.8%, while on a monthly basis consumer prices increased by 0.9%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on December 3.

According to Geostat, the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.0% increase), health (8.8% increase), furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (10.2% increase), and transport (5.2% decrease). Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices also rose by 7.6%.

The monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.8% increase), transport (1.1% increase), and furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (0.8% increase).

