Geostat: Annual Inflation 3.8% in November

Georgia’s annual inflation in November stood at 3.8%, while on a monthly basis consumer prices increased by 0.9%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on December 3.

According to Geostat, the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in the following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.0% increase), health (8.8% increase), furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (10.2% increase), and transport (5.2% decrease). Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices also rose by 7.6%.

The monthly inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.8% increase), transport (1.1% increase), and furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (0.8% increase).

