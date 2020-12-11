Enguri crossing point, connecting Sokhumi & Tbilisi-controlled territories of Georgia. Photo: Nana Abshilava via Nuzhnaya Gazeta
510 People Returned from Georgia Proper, Sokhumi Says

11/12/2020 - 15:20
Moscow-backed Abkhaz authorities said 510 people have returned to the region from Georgia proper, using temporarily allowed passage on Enguri crossing point from December 3 to 10.

During the fifth “humanitarian corridor” since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Sokhumi permitted holders of Abkhaz ‘passports’ and residence permits to return to the region, if they provided a negative COVID-19 test result, issued by Georgian medical institutions.

Fearing the coronavirus outbreak, Sokhumi first imposed temporary restrictions on Enguri bridge crossing point on February 27. On March 14, Sokhumi closed the only crossing point with Tbilisi-controlled territory until further notice.

