Sokhumi Temporarily Reopens Enguri Crossing Point

Starting today, Moscow-backed Abkhaz authorities have allowed passage to resume through Enguri bridge crossing point to December 10 for Abkhaz ‘passport’ holders and residents to return from Georgia proper, Apsnypress news agency reported on December 3.

Sokhumi permitted residents of Abkhazia, including “foreign citizens or stateless persons permanently residing” in the occupied region, to return if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result, issued by Georgian medical institutions no later than 72 hours before crossing Enguri bridge.

Fearing the coronavirus outbreak, Sokhumi first imposed temporary restrictions on Enguri bridge crossing point on February 27. On March 14, Sokhumi closed the only crossing point with Tbilisi-controlled territory until further notice.

Since then, Kremlin-backed Abkhaz authorities have allowed five humanitarian corridors with Georgia proper.

The first passage organized during May 26-31 saw 532 persons returning to Abkhazia from the rest of Georgia. 1,111 persons benefited from the second June 22-24 passage. The third one took place on July 13-17, with a total of 1,269 persons returning to the region, while 1,289 people returned to Abkhazia from Georgia proper during the fourth corridor on August 5-9 passage. On October 16, Sokhumi opened Enguri crossing point again for its resident Georgian citizens receiving pensions and social assistance in Georgia proper.

Noteworthy, Abkhaz authorities reopened the region for Russia on August 1, without any requirements for COVID-free certificates for the Russian visitors.

