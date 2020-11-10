Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 37.2 Mln

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 37,200,000 on the foreign exchange auction on November 10.

The central bank said it could not sell completely the initially offered amount of USD 40 million.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to 3.3169.

The exchange rate for November 11 was determined at GEL 3.3186 per USD.

