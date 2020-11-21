Voters at a polling station in November 21 runoffs. Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili/Civil.ge
CEC: Voter Turnout 20.74% at 17:00

21/11/2020 - 17:30
443,963 voters, accounting for 20.74% of the total number eligible to vote in the majoritarian runoffs, cast a ballot by 17:00, nine hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission.

The highest voter turnout was reported in the majoritarian constituency of Khelvachauri, Keda, Shuakhevi and Khulo Municipalities, where 31.2% of voters cast their ballots as of 17:00, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in Nadzaladevi majoritarian district, with 16%.

During the first round of October 31 parliamentary elections, voter turnout was 45.77% by 17:00.

In the majoritarian runoffs of 2016 parliamentary elections, held in 50 single-mandate districts, 17:00 voter turnout stood at 30.99%.

There are 2,140,210 voters eligible to cast a ballot in runoffs for 17 majoritarian constituencies, where polling stations opened at 08:00 countrywide.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

