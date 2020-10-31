October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
CEC: Voter Turnout 36.45% at 15:00

31/10/2020 - 16:40
1,279,947 voters, accounting for 36.45% of the total number of voters, cast a ballot in the parliamentary elections by 15:00, seven hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest voter turnout was reported in the Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti region, where 49.5% of voters cast their ballots as of 15:00, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in the Kvemo Kartli region – 33.9%. Tbilisi came in second to the last, with 34.2% voter turnout.

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, 15:00 nationwide voter turnout stood at 34.79%.

Follow our Election Live Blog for more updates on the upcoming October 31 parliamentary elections.

 

