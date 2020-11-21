CEC: Voter Turnout 3.51% at 10:00

75,037 voters, accounting for 3.51% of the total number of voters eligible to vote in the majoritarian runoffs, cast a ballot by 10:00, two hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission.

The highest voter turnout was reported in the Tkibuli, Terjola, Zestaponi, Bagdati majoritarian constituency, where 4.7% of voters cast their ballots as of 10:00, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in the Saburtalo majoritarian district, with 2.5%.

In the majoritarian runoffs of 2016 parliamentary elections, held in 50 single-mandate districts, 10:00 voter turnout stood at 4.65%.

There are 2,140,210 voters eligible to cast a ballot in runoffs for 17 majoritarian constituencies, where polling stations opened at 08:00 countrywide.

