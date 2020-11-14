CEC Summarizes Proportional, Majoritarian MP Election Results

The Central Election Commission (CEC) summarized on November 13 the proportional part of the October 31 elections, as well as the results of the first rounds of majoritarian MP elections, according to which nine parties will enter the 10th convocation of the Georgian Parliament.

According to the final results of the proportional vote, the ruling Georgian Dream party, with 48.22% of votes will have 61 seats under proportional representation. Strength in Unity bloc, led by the United National Movement party, garnered 27.18% of votes and will receive 35 mandates. European Georgia will have 5 seats, with 3.79% of votes, while Lelo, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, Alliance of Patriots and Girchi will have 4 seats each, with 3.15%, 3.15%, 3.14%, and 2.89% of votes, respectively. Aleko Elisashvili’s Citizens party will receive 2 mandates, with 1.33% of votes, while Shalva Natelashvili’s Labor party will receive 1, with 1% of votes.

Regarding the majoritarian vote, the ruling party candidates secured first-round victories in 13 single-mandate majoritarian constituencies, while runoffs will be held in 17.

Mtskheta, Dusheti, Tianeti and Kazbegi Majoritarian district will be the 17th single-mandate constituency heading into a runoff. Earlier, preliminary results showed GD candidate Shalva Kereselidze claiming the first-round victory, however, according to final results, Kereselidze has 49.67% of the votes, after Mtskheta DEC to annul the majoritarian vote final tally of Ksani Prison precinct due to “significant mistakes.”

Majoritarian hopefuls of the Georgian Dream are to contest with candidates of the United National Movement, European Georgia, the Labor party, Citizens and Girchi throughout the 17 constituencies, with runoffs set for November 21 by CEC.

On the same date, GD and UNM candidates will face off in the runoff for Kutaisi Municipality mayoral election as well.

As things stand, all eight opposition parties that passed the 1% election threshold, are refusing to recognize the election results and are rejecting to enter the next parliament. The opposition parties are holding joint rallies demanding snap elections, claiming the Georgian Dream government rigged elections.

The ruling Georgian Dream and the eight opposition parties began a political dialogue over the looming crisis through the facilitation of the EU, U.S. Ambassadors on November 12.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)