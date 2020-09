The National Bank of Georgia sold USD 40 million in the foreign exchange auction on September 23 .

According to the National Bank, the average weighted rate amounted to 3.2641.

Georgia’s national currency is trading at GEL 3.2600 per USD on Bloomberg’s platform.

In the last two weeks, the national currency has depreciated by 0.164 points against the dollar. On September 8, the value of 1 USD was 3.0955 GEL.