The National Bank of Georgia sold USD 40 million in the foreign exchange auction on September 16.

According to the National Bank, the average weighted rate amounted to 3.1546.

Georgia’s national currency is trading at GEL 3.1775 per USD on Bloomberg’s platform. The exchange rate stood at GEL 3.0955 per USD on September 8.

