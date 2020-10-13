Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Finance Ministry Sells GEL 50 Mln Bonds

13/10/2020 - 19:08
On October 13, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold 12-month treasury bills worth GEL 50 million (USD 15.6 million) on the Treasury Securities Auction.

Finance Ministry stated that 3 commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 78 million (USD 24 million).

On the auction, the minimum interest rate stood at 8.061%, the maximum rate at 8.150%, while the weighted average rate yielded 8.123%.

