ფოტო: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
News

Finance Ministry Sells GEL 80 Mln Benchmark Bonds

22/09/2020 - 14:03
16 Less than a minute

On September 22, the Ministry of Finance of Georgia sold 5-year benchmark bonds worth GEL 80 million (USD 25 million), according to the National Bank of Georgia.

NBG stated that 5 commercial banks participated in the auction, with total demand amounting to GEL 151.5 million (USD 47 million).

The minimum interest rate stood at 8.280%; the maximum rate at 8.450%, while the weighted average yielded 8.300%.

The coupon rate was 9.125%, with coupons to be paid semiannually, NBG added.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
22/09/2020 - 14:03
16 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

16/09/2020 - 17:10
Photo of Georgian Central Bank Keeps Key Rate at 8%

Georgian Central Bank Keeps Key Rate at 8%

16/09/2020 - 13:44
Photo of Georgian National Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

Georgian National Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

11/09/2020 - 14:02
Photo of Finance Ministry Sells GEL 90 Mln Bonds

Finance Ministry Sells GEL 90 Mln Bonds

02/09/2020 - 12:10
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button