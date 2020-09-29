Georgia’s Ethnic Armenian MP Slams Azerbaijan, Turkey for Karabakh Clashes

Enzel Mkoyan, Georgian Dream-turned independent Majoritarian MP for Ninotsminda and Akhalkalaki districts of predominantly ethnic Armenian Javakheti province, accused “Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey,” of starting the war against “heroic Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] people.”

In his remarks, MP Mkoyan also alluded to recent reports of Javakheti’s young ethnic Armenians expressing the will to volunteer for Nagorno-Karabakh and appealed locals not to enlist in the army of their ethnic kin. He called on “young people” not to interrupt “the Armenian Defense Army in fulfilling their sacred mission” to “defend” Nagorno-Karabakh.

MP Mkoyan, a controversial figure in Georgian politics, will be running independently for the majoritarian seat of Ninotsminda-Akhalkalaki constituency, outside the GD party lists, in October 31 general election.

Georgia’s other ethnic Armenian politicians have similarly voiced support towards Yerevan. According to the Akhalkalaki-based media agency Jnews, ethnic Armenian MP candidate from the United National Movement party, Melik Raisyan also condemned Azerbaijan’s military actions against “Artsakh Republic” in social media on September 28, expressing his readiness to support Armenia and “Artsakh” “not only with words and materials,” but also “by taking up arms.”

Samvel Petrosyan, another ethnic Armenian MP candidate from the Kremlin-friendly Alliance of Patriots party list, expressed his support for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in his Facebook post as well.

Clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan again in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 27, with Yerevan and Baku trading accusations over the outbreak of current hostilities.

Also Read: