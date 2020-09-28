Reports: Ethnic Armenians of Georgia Send Foodstuffs to Nagorno-Karabakh

Media outlet Samkhretis Karibche (Southern Gateway) from Georgia’s southern Samtskhe-Javakheti region reported in the early minutes of September 29 that following a late-night standoff between the Georgian border authorities and ethnic Armenian Georgian citizens, the officials allowed the truckloads of foodstuffs collected by the locals for their ethnic kin in Nagorno-Karabakh to pass via Ninotsminda/Bavra customs checkpoint.

According to the same reports, Georgian authorities prevented some trucks reportedly loaded with car tires from passing, saying the assessment of goods needs to be carried out at a later point.

Ethnic Armenians in Akhalkalaki and Ninotsminda districts of Samtskhe-Javakheti region have been collecting foodstuffs, medications, clothes, and tires throughout the day to deliver to Nagorno-Karabakh, as a humanitarian gesture amid renewed clashes over the region between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The border standoff occurred since the locals were demanding from the Georgian border authorities to allow the goods to pass. Since mid-March Georgia has kept the borders closed with all of its neighboring countries, except for freight traffic, due to Covid-19 pandemic concerns.

