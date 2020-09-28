Ethnic Azeri MPs of Georgian Parliament Back Baku amid Karabakh Clashes

On September 27, Ruslan Haciyev, and Azer Suleymanov, ethnic Azeri MPs of the Georgian Parliament from the ruling Georgian Dream and the opposition United National Movement (UNM), respectively, spoke in support of Azerbaijani leadership in an ongoing military confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

MP Ruslan Haciyev (GD) reportedly called Azerbaijan’s actions “successful military operations to establish its territorial integrity.” MP Haciyev drew a parallel to Georgia’s Russian-occupied territories, namely Abkhazia, saying that “Georgia is also among the countries that suffer from separatism.”

He then expressed hope, that the “restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity will soon lead to a solution of Georgia’s territorial integrity.”

MP Azer Suleymanov of the UNM, on his part, published a lengthy address to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, praising his policies and Azerbaijani military activities.

Commending President Aliyev’s “anti-terrorist operation,” Suleymanov said “we have been expecting the outbreak of the great war ever since” July, referring to the clashes of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Tavush/Tovuz regions nearby the Georgian border, outside Nagorno-Karabakh, earlier this year.

“Our compatriots [ethnic Azerbaijanis]” in Georgia, as they voluntarily joined the Karabakh and Abkhazia wars in the 1990s, are now ready for any call for restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia, Suleymanov underlined.

Armenian Ambassador to Tbilisi, Ruben Sadoyan on September 28 condemned these statements of the lawmakers of the Georgian Parliament, noting that “multinational Georgia is not the country where the members of parliament may afford such statements.”

