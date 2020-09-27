Tbilisi Calls for Ceasefire, Int’l Engagement in Nagorno-Karabakh

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia on September 27, Tbilisi is concerned with “another military escalation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which, according to reports, has already caused casualties and damage to the infrastructure.”

The Foreign Ministry expresses hopes that parties will be able to achieve a ceasefire agreement, switch to the negotiations and avoid large-scale military actions “which will have extremely negative effects on the security of the entire region.”

In the statement, Georgia calls on the international community and particularly on the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to “concentrate all efforts towards stopping the escalation and ensuring the resumption of constructive dialogue.”

Georgia, on its part, is ready “to promote the de-escalation and peacemaking in the region” in every form, the Foreign Ministry says.

Armenian media cited today MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan as saying that Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in constant touch with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Georgia.

