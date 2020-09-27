Georgian President Calls for Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili has called for peace as clashes broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh earlier in the morning of September 27.

President Zurabishvili tweeted that she is “very concerned with the resumption of hostilities” between the two neighboring countries in the south.

“Stability and peace in our region must be our common cause,” Georgian President highlighted.

Earlier on September 24, during her meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Tbilisi, President Zurabishvili expressed Georgia’s readiness to serve as a platform for contributing to peace and stability upon the will of Armenian and Azerbaijani governments.

