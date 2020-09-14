MP Beselia,’For Justice’ Name Top Ten MP Candidates on Party List 

On September 14, at an indoor meeting in the town of Mtskheta near Tbilisi, independent MP Eka Beselia, chair of the For Justice party presented an electoral program of her party and unveiled the top 10 MP candidates on the proportional list to run for October 31 parliamentary elections.

Speaking about her party’s electoral program, MP Beselia named a fair justice system as the key priority. “We need the strong, independent, fair judiciary to ensure that two other branches of government – legislative and executive – work for people,” she said, adding that it is the issue that “has turned into a watershed between me and the party [of Georgian Dream] founded with my support.”

Among other key priorities, MP Beselia listed de-occupation, education, agriculture and environmental protection.

Presenting the top 10 candidates on the proportional-party list, Beselia noted that her party focused on those candidates “who are new faces in politics, but are professionals, experienced and successful in their respective fields.”

Below is the list of top 10 MP candidates of For Justice party:

Eka Beselia Iase Zautashvili – lawyer, economist Javara Ugrekhelidze – medical doctor, Doctor of Medicine Zaza Tsereteli – medical doctor, Doctor of Medicine (a member of the party’s political council) Temur Robakidze – lawyer, economist Dodo Shonava – journalist, former director of Channel 2 TV Seva Jugeli – diplomat, medical doctor, Doctor of Medicine, writer (member of the political council) Soso Darsavelidze, medical doctor Inga Makharadze, journalist Nugzar Lomishvili, lawyer

The party’s majoritarian MP candidates are:

Eka Beselia for Mtskheta, Tianeti, Dusheti and Kazbegi single-mandate constituency

Soso Darsavelidze for Tbilisi’s Samgori district

Inga Makharadze for Ozurgeti, Chokhatauri, Lanchkhuti district

Nugzar Lomishvili for Tbilisi’s Gldani district

During the meeting, MP Beselia also unveiled two candidates to run in the Adjara Supreme Council elections.

Kakha Tsetskhladze, lawyer (political council member) – majoritarian MP candidate in Kobuleti district

Mirian Papunidze, Doctor of Economics – majoritarian MP candidate in Batumi district

Beselia also presented Ketevan Kruashvili as a new member of the party’s political council. The party reportedly plans to name some more majoritarian MP candidates in the coming days.

Beselia quit the ruling Georgian Dream party in February 2019, amid a dispute over the controversial appointment of Supreme Court justices. Later, Beselia and some former MPs of the ruling party set up a new political party For Justice.

