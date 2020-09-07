Police Seize about 1,000 Subotex Pills, Arrest Two Ukrainians

On September 7, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia detained two citizens of Ukraine on the attempt to purchase, store and sell a large amount of drugs.

According to the Interior Ministry, a group of organized drug dealers had planned to sell the drugs via the “placing method”. Police seized about 1000 pills of Subutex (buprenorphine) placed in relevant locations. In addition, methadone was also seized from the persons’ apartments.

The citizens of Ukraine, arrested in Tbilisi, face from 8 to 20 years or life-long imprisonment.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)