Ministry of Internal Affairs Logo; Image from: facebook.com/MIAofGeorgia
News

Police Seize about 1,000 Subotex Pills, Arrest Two Ukrainians

07/09/2020 - 13:35
11 Less than a minute

On September 7, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia detained two citizens of Ukraine on the attempt to purchase, store and sell a large amount of drugs.

According to the Interior Ministry, a group of organized drug dealers had planned to sell the drugs via the “placing method”. Police seized about 1000 pills of Subutex (buprenorphine) placed in relevant locations. In addition, methadone was also seized from the persons’ apartments.

The citizens of Ukraine, arrested in Tbilisi, face from 8 to 20 years or life-long imprisonment.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
07/09/2020 - 13:35
11 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Investigator of Teen, who Took his Life, to Serve 3 Years in Jail

Investigator of Teen, who Took his Life, to Serve 3 Years in Jail

07/09/2020 - 15:10
Photo of UNM Names Ex-President Saakashvili as Prime Ministerial Candidate

UNM Names Ex-President Saakashvili as Prime Ministerial Candidate

07/09/2020 - 12:52
Photo of COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 34 New Cases, 5 More Recoveries

COVID-19 Georgia Live Blog: 34 New Cases, 5 More Recoveries

07/09/2020 - 10:00
Photo of Detailed Freedom House ‘Nations in Transit’ Report on Georgia

Detailed Freedom House ‘Nations in Transit’ Report on Georgia

07/09/2020 - 08:53
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button