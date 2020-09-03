Interior Ministry Comments on Tbilisi Pride Incidents

On September 3, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia released a statement regarding various incidents against the Tbilisi Pride office, including acts of vandalism.

According to the Ministry, they have responded to 1 act of criminal and 3 acts of administrative violations against Tbilisi Pride. The statement discusses the response MIA has had, details investigative processes and reports on progress on the cases.

On May 26, a flag was stolen from the office of Tbilisi Pride. According to the Ministry, the criminal investigation is still ongoing.

On June 7, black paint and eggs were thrown at the Tbilisi Pride’s office and at the flag displayed on the office’s balcony. The Ministry notes that the Administrative Cases Investigative Collegium of Tbilisi City Court found 4 persons in violation of the administrative law. 3 were verbally warned and 1 received a fine of GEL 500.

On July 21-22, painted eggs were thrown at the flag displayed on the office’s balcony and into the building’s entrance. According to the Ministry, the possible perpetrators were soon identified and the police relayed the relevant documents to the Administrative Cases Investigative Collegium of Tbilisi City Court.

On August 3, painted eggs were again thrown at the pride flag on the office’s balcony. The ministry notes that the possible perpetrator was also found and the relevant documents have been relayed to the Administrative Cases Investigative Collegium.

MIA states that they are regularly in touch with representatives of Tbilisi Pride, informing them of the various investigations. The Ministry reassures the public of the commitment to timely respond to and intensively monitor criminal acts motivated by discrimination and intolerance.

