Georgian President Calls on Int’l Community to React to Tskhinvali Crisis

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili addressed heads of international organizations on September 1, calling on them to react “through all available means” to avoid the escalation in the occupied territories of Georgia.

The letters were directed at, among others, António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, the President of the European Council.

President Zurabishvili pointed at the ongoing crisis in the Tskhinvali region following the death of Inal Jabiav, who “was likely tortured to death in the custody of Tskhinvali regime.”

According to the President, the social and humanitarian situations on the ground “are deteriorating continuously and rapidly,” with this development being only the latest in the long history of the intolerable violence exerted by the “occupation regime.”

The Georgian President has also drawn the attention of the international community on the fatal effects of the closure of crossing points connecting the occupied Tskhinvali region with the rest of the country, saying that the consequences were particularly aggravated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Young South Ossetian inmate Inal Jabiev, detained on attempted murder of the occupied region’s then interior minister Igor Naniev, died on August 28 allegedly after severe beatings in the detention facility. Javieb’s death sparked protests which led to the dismissal of ‘the government’ by the Kremlin-backed leader Anatoly Bibilov.

The protests continued in Tskhinvali through Monday, August 31, calling on Bibilov and “prosecutor general” Uruzmag Jagaev to resign.

