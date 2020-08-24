Road in Khevsureti, 2015. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Georgia Declares National Mourning for Khevsureti Road Accident Victims

24/08/2020 - 14:36
August 25 has been declared a national day of mourning over the victims of a road accident in Dusheti municipality’s north-eastern Khevsureti province on August 23.

17 people died and 3 were seriously injured according to the authorities.

President Salome Zurabishvili, and Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia have expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Ministry of Internal Affairs is leading the investigation under article 276 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving a violation of traffic safety rules.

