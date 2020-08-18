Opposition Names Remaining Two Joint Majoritarian Candidates for Tbilisi

Following a meeting at the Labor Party office on August 18, the opposition parties, all signatories to the March 8 Deal on election reform, named joint candidates to run in two remaining single-mandate constituencies in the capital city of Tbilisi for the upcoming October parliamentary elections.

The opposition parties will support Zurab Japaridze, one of the leaders of the Girchi party, in Didube-Chugureti majoritarian district, and former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili, leader of Victorious Georgia party, will run in Saburtalo district.

Earlier, the opposition named the following candidates to run in six single-mandate districts:

Elene Khoshtaria of European Georgia in Vake district;

Nika Melia of the United National Movement (UNM) in Gldani;

Giorgi Vashadze of New Georgia in Isani;

Levan Khabeishvili of UNM in Samgori;

Shalva Shavgulidze of Free Democrats in Mtatsminda-Krtsanisi;

Shalva Natelashvili of Labor Party in Nadzaladevi.

Statements by opposition leaders

UNM’s Nika Melia told journalists following the meeting that his party will openly support Japaridze’s candidacy in Didube-Chugureti district and “help him defeat Georgian Dream’s candidate” Gia Volski.

As for Saburtalo constituency, Melia said since “a number of worthy candidates” have been nominated in the district, UNM will not name its candidate there.

MP Giga Bokeria of European Georgia noted that joint opposition candidates “have high chances” to defeat ruling party candidates in the first round.

Shalva Natelashvili, the Labor leader, said “the [Ivanishvili] regime will lose in the capital city of Tbilisi on October 31.”

