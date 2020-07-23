President Zurabishvili Appoints New Member of High Council of Justice

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has appointed Tamar Gvamichava, a lawyer, as a new non-judge member of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ) for a term of four years, replacing Anna Dolidze.

Gvamichava, 39, serves as the assistant professor at the Faculty of Law at Tbilisi State University since 2005. She obtained her PhD degree in law in 2017 from the same higher education institution.

The position became vacant after Anna Dolidze, a non-judge member of the HCoJ, resigned on June 22 amid conflict-of-interest controversy. Shortly before Dolidze’s decision, a group of civil society organizations called on her to quit HCoJ timely, after having announced plans to launch a political movement.

The Georgian President announced a competition to replace Dolidze on June 25. A total of 14 persons expressed willingness to participate in the contest, but only nine of them were shortlisted.

The Presidential administration did not publicize the information about candidates.

