Anna Dolidze Quits High Council of Justice amid Controversy over Alleged Conflict of Interests

Anna Dolidze, a non-judge member of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ), has announced she will quit the Council – a state body overseeing the judiciary, citing an alleged smear campaign launched against her after she had taken a step towards entering politics.

On May 21, Dolidze founded Movement for People, a political outfit, asserting she was striving to shake up the political field in the country “with clean hands.”

Speaking at a news briefing on June 22, Anna Dolidze said that the purpose of “defamation campaign” launched against was “to depreciate” her struggle against what she refers as a “clannish rule” in the judiciary.

Dolidze also highlighted that she had been “left alone in the struggle” for overhauling the judiciary, and that the High Council of Justice could no longer serve as “a battleground” for her.

“I will channel all my resources into building up the Movement for People in order to carry on my struggle in partnership with the Georgian people. Together with them, I will lay the foundation for a new, independent judiciary,” she said.

Non-judge member of the Council said she would hand in her resignation to the President later today.

Dolidze’s decision came after a group of seven civil society organizations, among others Transparency International Georgia, ISFED and Georgian Democracy Initiative released a joint statement on June 15, calling on Anna Dolidze to quit HCoJ “timely” having announced plans to enter politics.

Commenting on the matter, another non-judge member of HCoJ, Nazi Janezashvili said that Dolidze’s decision to chair the public movement “may be assessed as incompatible to her public duties, because a public servant is barred from holding a position in any public institution or legal entity of private law, or to be a member of a representative body at any level.”

President Salome Zurabishvili expressed hope that Anna Dolidze would make “a timely and dignified decision.” “A person who holds an such important and responsible position should be aware of legal criteria and grasp where the margin between political activities and her current duties passes,” the Georgian President said.

The President has to appoint Dolidze’s substitute to the High Council of Justice within a term of one month.

On January 8, 2018, President Giorgi Margvelashvili appointed Anna Dolidze, his parliamentary secretary, as a new member of the High Council of Justice (HCoJ) for a four-year term. She assumed office from January 17, 2018. Anna Dolidze and another non-judge member of HCoJ, Nazi Janezashvili have been vocal critics of "the clannish rule" in the judiciary.

