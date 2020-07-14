Georgian Finance Ministry Sells GEL 50 Mln Benchmark Bonds

On July 14, the Georgian Ministry of Finance sold benchmark bonds with a nominal value of GEL 50 million (USD 16,3 million) and maturity of 364 days, at the auction of state securities, the National Bank of Georgia reported.

According to the same report, seven commercial banks took part in the auction, and the overall demand equaled GEL 94 million (USD 30.6 million).

The National Bank also noted that the minimum interest rate at the auction equaled to 8.10%, maximum – 8.35%, and average – 8.25%.

