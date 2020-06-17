UK Appoints New Ambassador to Georgia

On June 17, the Government of the United Kingdom announced about the appointment of Mark Clayton as Britain’s new Ambassador to Georgia, in succession to incumbent Ambassador Justin Mckenzie Smith. The new Ambassador will assume duties in August, 2020.

According to the statement, the Ambassador-designate has served as Deputy Director of European Security and Defense since 2018. Earlier, in 2017-2018, he held the job of Minister Counselor in Moscow.

Clayton, a career diplomat, has held various positions at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office since 1997 – Desk Officer at Baltic States department (1997-1998), Head of EU-Former Soviet Union relations Team (2004-2005), Head of G8 Team (2005-2007), Deputy Head of Counter-Terrorism Department (2010-2014).