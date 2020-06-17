Mark Clayton, UK Ambassador to Georgia. Source: gov.uk
News

UK Appoints New Ambassador to Georgia

17/06/2020 - 15:29
12 Less than a minute
Tags

On June 17, the Government of the United Kingdom announced about the appointment of Mark Clayton as Britain’s new Ambassador to Georgia, in succession to incumbent Ambassador Justin Mckenzie Smith. The new Ambassador will assume duties in August, 2020.

According to the statement, the Ambassador-designate has served as Deputy Director of European Security and Defense since 2018. Earlier, in 2017-2018, he held the job of Minister Counselor in Moscow.

Clayton, a career diplomat, has held various positions at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office since 1997 – Desk Officer at Baltic States department (1997-1998), Head of EU-Former Soviet Union relations Team (2004-2005), Head of G8 Team (2005-2007), Deputy Head of Counter-Terrorism Department (2010-2014).

მსგავსი/Related

CSOs: Plot to Murder Journalist is Part of Russian Scheme to Destabilize Georgia

16/06/2020 - 22:05

Media Watchdogs React to Murder Plot Allegedly Targeting Georgian Journalist

16/06/2020 - 15:40

TI Georgia Assesses Revised Draft of 2020 State Budget

16/06/2020 - 13:04

Chechnya’s Kadirov Sent Hitman to Murder Georgian Anchor, Mtavari Arkhi Director Claims

16/06/2020 - 00:15
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button