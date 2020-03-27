Councils of National Minorities and Religions, Ombudsperson, Concerned over Xenophobia towards Ethnic Azeris in Quarantined Marneuli, Bolnisi

On March 23, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced shutting down of Marneuli and Bolnisi municipalities, south to capital city of Tbilisi, on the grounds that Georgian healthcare authorities could not track the source of infection of thecase confirmed in Marneuli.

Prime Minister Gakharia’s press briefing about placing on lockdown the said two municipalities was shortly aired in Azerbaijani language, which prompted some of Georgian Facebook users to bash ethnic Azerbaijani compatriots for their poor command of the Georgian language. Furthermore, a number of social media users ascribed inconsiderate behavior of the Covid-19 patient from Marneuli to her ethnic origin. Ethnic Azerbaijani civic activists reported that some of the users went as far to demand expulsion of ethnic Azerbaijani citizens of Georgia from the country.

According to the latest 2014 General Population Census of Georgia, Marneuli Municipality is home to 104,300 inhabitants, while Bolnisi Municipality is inhabited by 53,590 persons. The two municipalities are densely populated by ethnic Azerbaijani community of Georgia. Azerbaijanis make up around 80% of Marneuli Municipality.

Georgia is home to 233,000 Azerbaijanis, who account for 6.3% of the country’s 3,7 million people.