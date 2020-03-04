Freedom in the World score. Screengrab from Freedom House report
Freedom House: Georgia remains “Partly Free” as Score Declines Slightly

05/03/2020 - 00:38
Georgia experienced a two-point decrease in the Freedom in the World score, according to the new report by Freedom House, an international watchdog. In 2020 ranking,  Georgia garnered an aggregate score of 61 points (24 points in political rights and 37 points in civil liberties), which constitutes a modest decrease compared to last year’s result (63 points). As in previous years, Georgia was classified among the “partly free” nations.

Freedom in the World index annually measures the degree of political rights and civil liberties on a scale of 0 to 100 in 195 countries and 15 disputed territories (100 points denoting “absolutely free”). The aggregate score is calculated by adding points in political rights (ranging from zero to 40) and civil liberties (from zero to 60). Notably, the scoring in political rights and civil liberties categories was calculated in the same way, but shown in the reports as a rating on a scale of 1 (highest) to 7 (lowest) before, which makes the 2020 data difficult to compare.

In 2020, out of 210 countries and territories around the globe, 84 were marked as “free”, 67 as “partly free” and 59 as “not free.”

Freedom House has also assessed two of Georgia’s regions currently occupied by the Russian Federation. According to the 2020 index, Abkhazia stands as a partly free territory amassing 40 points, which is one point short of last year’s result (or, if broken down, 17 points in political rights and 23 points in civil liberties). Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia was given 10 points (2 points in political rights and 8 points in civil liberties), which corresponds to the “not-free” category.

“Georgia holds regular and competitive elections, and its democratic trajectory showed signs of improvement during the period surrounding a change in government in 2012–13. However, progress has stagnated in recent years. Oligarchic actors hold outsized influence over policy and political choices, and the rule of law continues to be stymied by political interests,” last year’s report noted. This year’s country narratives are not yet available.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Related Articles

