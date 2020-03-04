Freedom House: Georgia remains “Partly Free” as Score Declines Slightly

Freedom in the World index annually measures the degree of political rights and civil liberties on a scale of 0 to 100 in 195 countries and 15 disputed territories (100 points denoting “absolutely free”). The aggregate score is calculated by adding points in political rights (ranging from zero to 40) and civil liberties (from zero to 60). Notably, the scoring in political rights and civil liberties categories was calculated in the same way, but shown in the reports as a rating on a scale of 1 (highest) to 7 (lowest) before, which makes the 2020 data difficult to compare.

In 2020, out of 210 countries and territories around the globe, 84 were marked as “free”, 67 as “partly free” and 59 as “not free.”