Georgian Foreign Minister Visits Denmark, Ends Scandinavian Tour

Davit Zalkaliani and Anders Samuelsen, November 14, 2018. Photo: Georgian Foreign Ministry

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani visited Denmark on November 14-15 as part of his diplomatic tour to Scandinavian countries. Yesterday, he met with his Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen, discussing “exemplary relations” between the countries.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Samuelsen and Zalkaliani spoke about Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, its role in NATO’s military operations and the two countries’ cooperation in the fields of defense and security. The two ministers also exchanged views on how to enhance bilateral economic relations.

The MFA also reported that the ministers discussed the situation in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, with Samuelsen condemning the fencing of the occupation line close to village Atotsi in Kareli municipality, southwest of Tskhinvali.

In Denmark, Minister Zalkaliani also met with Danish MPs from Defense, European Affairs and Foreign Affairs Committees, and spoke about Georgia’s domestic and foreign policy priorities at the Centre for Military Studies of the University of Copenhagen.

The Georgian Foreign Minister was on a diplomatic tour to Scandinavian countries on November 11-15. He visited Finland and Norway on November 12 and 13, respectively.

