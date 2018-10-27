A day ahead of the October 28 presidential elections, opposition candidates call for high voter turnout.

Speaking at his final campaign meeting in Dusheti, a town north-west of Tbilisi, Grigol Vashadze of the UNM-led coalition said the choice tomorrow “is between Georgia being a state or not being a state.”

“Going to the polls is voting for the future of your children and your grandchildren; staying at home – for Ivanishvili and his criminal gangs,” he told his supporters.

Davit Bakradze of the European Georgia called for high voter turnout as well, saying the elections tomorrow “is a referendum on our future.” “Everyone should understand that this is their elections and not mine … the elections belong to you,” he said.

“This is exactly why you should come in large numbers and vote; when many people express their views and ask for change, no fraud would work; I would like to urge you to come and express your views,” Bakradze told his voters.

Davit Usupashvili of the Development Movement echoed the sentiments, saying: “it is not me asking for votes, because nobody owes me any votes; I urge all voters to vote not for myself, but for their own opinions, which are in accordance with mine.”

Shalva Natelashvili of the Labor Party addressed the voters as well, calling on his supporters to turn out in large numbers. “Voters should turn tomorrow’s vote into a storm to wash away Ivanishvili’s oligarchic regime,” he stated.

For more information on the October 28 polls, we recommend reading our For more information on the October 28 polls, we recommend reading our Presidential Elections Guide

This post is also available in: Georgian Russian